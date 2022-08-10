There is no shortage of absurdities circulating the internet these days. To me, it feels like only yesterday that we were wrestling with the idea of eating bugs, because it´s more environmentally friendly than beef. Personally, I´ll need to be a lot hungrier than I am for that one. Nevertheless, It´s getting weirder…

Previously an untouchable taboo contained by the boundaries of fiction, music and video games, cannibalism is the new trendy activity hitting the dinner table, because we need to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions. Wait what?

Are there better ways to save the planet than cannibalism?

I love a clean steak, but with the information available today it is possible for most people to live a healthy lifestyle as a vegan or vegetarian. Why not go that route, or simply eat less meat? Since we have so many options, why would we turn to eating our dead?

Moreover, what is up with human flesh flavored vegan burgers? Swedish alternative meat company Oumph designed this product for Halloween last year, and the residents of Stockholm were the first to have a taste of artificial human flesh. It´s not cannibalism if it just tastes like it right? Talk about letting the Overton window slip in the wrong direction…

This Halloween, we really want to push some boundaries….”

Mission accomplished guys! Vegans everywhere can finally satisfy any sudden cravings for barbecued man flesh without ruining their strict diets.

What about cannibals with an intolerance to gluten? Should they not be given the same opportunity to experience eating people too? My apologies. I meant “help fight climate change.”

The media seem to be mindful of helping gluten intolerant cannibals, and are releasing material to help the public reconsider their stance on the oppressed activity of traditional cannibalism. Have a look at these headlines:

AI powered meat processing plants with advanced air-knives?

Meanwhile in Rapid City, South Dakota, have you heard about the massive AI controlled meat rendering facility beginning construction next year? It has a 1.1billion dollar budget, is planned to open in 2026, and process 8000 heads of cattle per day. They´re calling it Western Legacy Development Corporation. I can´t help but feel a bit nervous these days, and I ask; where are they going to get all those cows from? 8000 cows per day. It´s not available in the region, and ranchers elsewhere are thinning their herds, long before the factory opens in 2026. Where are they going to acquire 3 million heads of cattle per year to return the huge $1.1billion investment? A certain movie comes to mind, and I hope I´m overthinking this.

Are the gullible masses being conditioned to live in a barbaric Soylent Green like civilization, and is there a malicious underlining agenda at hand? Please, share your thoughts below.