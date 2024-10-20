Consistency is Key
Anything worthwhile takes time—often years—to achieve, and the difference between success and failure often comes down to when we choose to persist or give up.
An Unexpected Challenger
The forest gathered beneath the old oak tree, its ancient branches casting cool shade over creatures of all shapes and sizes—young and old, tall and small. The vast canopy of leaves guarded the moist earth from the harsh summer sun, creating a tranquil refuge. But today, the usual concerns of survival—who might eat whom, and territorial disputes—were set aside. Today was a special day, a day of competition, where it would be decided who among them was the fastest.
The deer, the wolf, the fox, and other renowned speedsters murmured among themselves, their eyes scanning the crowd, wondering who would dare challenge the undisputed champion: the Hare. His survival and success in the forest had long depended on his unmatched swiftness. But as the day wore on, no one stepped forward. The race was set for noon, and the time was fast approaching.
Finally, as the sun reached its zenith, a surprise challenger appeared—an unexpected competitor from the realm of the lake. It wasn’t a duck, nor one of the busy beavers occupied with repairs on their dam. To everyone’s astonishment, the challenger was none other than the Turtle.
A ripple of laughter spread through the crowd. How absurd! The woodland creatures mocked the slow, plodding Turtle as he made his way to the starting line. Never had they seen such audacity—a creature so slow daring to challenge the swiftest of them all. The Hare, too, snickered, his confidence unshaken. This year’s race was going to be a breeze, he thought, for the only contender had arrived at the last possible moment, and appeared woefully unfit for such a test.
What no one realized, however, was that to arrive precisely on time, the Turtle had begun his journey to the starting line long before dawn, while the rest were still lost in their dreams.
And so the story goes…
Keep the Pace
The appeal of 15-hour workdays often comes up when I feel a surge of motivation or pressure to get things done quickly. These intense bursts of effort aren’t sustainable in the long run. Pushing myself to such extremes usually leads to burnout, exhaustion, and a dip in my creativity. Anything truly worthwhile—whether it’s building a career, launching a project, or mastering a new skill—takes time and often requires years to reach completion.
The results of a single day in the gym are barely noticeable, but after 100 days, the transformation is undeniable. An hour of practice on an instrument yields little, but a thousand hours can shape a master.
Consistency is key. A steady pace ensures long term progress. It’s not about how much I can accomplish in one intense sprint, but how I can sustain long-term effort over time. Success doesn’t come from quick wins—it’s about sticking with something, even when the results aren’t immediate. By pacing towards a goal and working consistently, I create room to grow, learn, and adjust my approach if needed.
Lasting success is built over time. A balanced life where steady, mindful effort leads to long-term prosperity is one I don’t need a vacation from.
Don’t Give Up
Success requires not only belief in its possibility but an obsession with the process. True value takes time, energy, and unwavering focus. Diamonds are precious because immense effort and resources are invested in unearthing them. A home holds value because countless hours and materials are dedicated to its construction. A master is invaluable because of the vast resources spent developing their expertise.
A diamond left undiscovered is merely a hidden stone—no one dug deep enough. A home left unfinished is just a pile of unshaped materials—no one worked long enough. A master who never emerged is someone who spent their potential elsewhere—he didn’t commit fully to the process.
The path to success is filled with uncertainty, setbacks, and countless signs urging the traveler to turn back at every challenge. This holds true in many areas of life—careers, skills, athletics, health, and relationships. Just as the ocean ebbs and flows between calm waters and raging storms, so too does the journey toward achievements and dreams, shifting between moments of ease and trials of endurance. Success goes to those who stand firm in the face of both triumph and disaster, and meet these two impostors with the same unwavered resolve.
Wonderful ,thoughtful writing from such a young old soul ; your awareness and depth are palpable - such a rare quality it seems these days . Maybe a gene pool filled with critical thinking skills and integrity has helped you form such a great inner core - priceless .
Hello, Lluvias.
Very nice article focused on encouragement to never give up. Slow and steady wins the race!
I've been somewhat musical my entire life. I lost the hearing in my right ear in 1980 and I can't hear music the way I used to. Also, I have to deal with constant ringing and buzzing. In spite of that, I still play around with a few instruments and still enjoy singing.
I've played around with the piano since I was a young man and I recently (past couple of years) bought a few keyboards and sold them in order to upgrade. To make a long story short, I recently purchased a professional Yamaha PSR SX-920 Arranger, Workstation keyboard, after playing around with a Yamaha E-473 for a few months. I've recorded some songs. I should point out that I don't have any training, don't know any theory and can't read music.
My point is that I have absolutely no intention of ever giving up learning to improve my playing. I work on it every day. I'm learning my scales and new chords and also learning about the structure of chords and other things I can't really explain.
This new keyboard was expensive; although, I knew it was something that would enrich my life; which is more important today than it's ever been. This keyboard is quite complex and although I've been experimenting quite a bit and reading the manuals...it will be awhile before I'm able to grasp certain concepts.
I recorded around 20-25 songs on my previous instrument and so far on this one, I've recorded the Beach Boys "Don't Worry Baby", "Begin The Beguine", "Don't Let The Sun Catch you Crying" and "New Kid In Town (Eagles). I'm working on "A Whiter Shade Of Pale" (Procol Harum) and "Unforgettable" (Nat King Cole)...I'm very "Old School".
I have to say that I'm very grateful and thankful to be able to take possession of such an excellent instrument. I was one of the first in Canada to get hold of this new model! The capabilities of this instrument are simply amazing!
Sorry to change the topic; but, you asked me to supply you with some links in the previous substack. They were related to the mRNA technology. I don't know if you saw this one on weather modification; although, I noticed the link below concerning this global agenda.
Far too many people (the majority) continue to deny that this spraying of our skies is even occurring. It has been ongoing since the 1940's. This is a rather important document in that context. It's a Weather Modification "Treaty" between Canada and the United States.
https://www.treaty-accord.gc.ca/text-texte.aspx?id=103819