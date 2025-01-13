A real leader brings out the best in their team by unearthing potential, setting a strong example, and offering opportunities for growth through appropriately challenging tasks. They provide support where needed while possessing the discernment to foresee disaster, reject distractions, and safeguard the mission’s success. Leaders are masters of efficiency, keenly aware that they themselves often become the bottleneck in their team’s progress.

For any team to scale beyond its current capacity, leaders must delegate effectively, entrusting the right tasks to the right people. In doing so, they elevate themselves to a higher vantage point, gaining a broader perspective of the bigger picture. This expanded viewpoint allows them to guide their team toward success.

“The seagull which flies the highest sees the farthest.” — Jonathan Livingston Seagull

However, many leaders fall into the trap of retreating into the comfort of micromanagement, neglecting the broader vision they are meant to steward. While everyone has the same 24 hours in a day, achieving big visions requires effective teamwork. As the saying goes, “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” Embarking on this journey demands trust, and discerning whom to trust is crucial.

Trust too little, and a leader risks missing opportunities to activate untapped talent. Trust too much, and they burden themselves and their mission with unnecessary weight. This delicate balance often intimidates entrepreneurs, leaving many stuck in freelancing or small-scale teams. A common refrain is, “I’ve been let down by people all my life. Why trust anybody now?”

If You Want to Lead, Learn to Follow

Not everyone is suited to leadership, nor does everyone aspire to it. Unfortunately, power often attracts individuals with anti-social tendencies—those least qualified to lead and least concerned for the people they govern. This evolutionary quirk has created power vacuums filled by dysfunctional leaders, resulting in systems marked by division, exploitation, and fear.

Those who seek leadership for the sake of control establish tyrannical systems, endlessly extending their reach. Yet no amount of control ever satisfies their insatiable thirst for power. Worse, the systems they create mirror their flawed leadership methods, perpetuating cycles of oppression. Today, we stand on the brink of a new era of digital mass surveillance and centrally controlled digital currencies, driven by leaders whose paranoia feeds their need for absolute certainty.

But the universe is inherently unpredictable. No amount of surveillance or control will overcome this fundamental truth. In their distrustful pursuit of omnipotence, such leaders fail to see that the essence of leadership lies in trust, discernment, and empowering others to take their place.

Dishonest systems require unlimited resources to maintain a monopoly on information and control over infiltrated political structures and kinetic powers. Tyranny may succeed in the short term, but history shows it cannot contend for long with efficient systems built on truth. To sustain their power, corrupt leaders manipulate the monetary systems that once energized the civilizations they exploit. By replacing foundational values like abundance, integrity, and fairness with scarcity, dishonesty, and theft, they erode the cultural ethos. No system, whether organic, mechanical, or civilizational, survives long with "bad blood." Entire civilizations have collapsed, rotting from within due to greed-driven “leadership.”

This Too Shall Pass

I believe in future generations. While the road ahead presents many challenges, I have moved beyond the confusion, busyness, and desperation that once left me in a reactive state, unable to activate meaningful growth within my reach.

As I released my grip on fear and looked to true leaders for inspiration, I felt empowered to show up as myself. Nobody else is more qualified. When I stepped into personal and professional spaces with authenticity and a commitment to radical honesty, I freed myself from imposter syndrome and began making a genuine impact. By showing vulnerability, I gave others permission to do the same. I have cried with passion and power and been seen. In doing so, I have experienced the unconditional love of others, fostering deeper relationships than ever before. I have sacrificed attachment for authenticity, willing to be hated for who I am and unwilling to be loved for who I am not.

What type of man do I aspire to be?

What type of leader am I, and how will I grow?

I am still discovering answers, but here is what I’ve discovered so far: My mind is a powerful tool, but it is a limited master. When I lead with my heart, the sky is the limit.