I always thought that satanic rituals happened discretely in the backroom of pizza restaurants, so it´s been rather baffling to see it performed on the world stage. Seeing it out in the open does encourage me to weigh up my options. Should I flee into the wilderness, before I get eaten by cannibals or sacrificed to Baal? Think I´m over reacting? Check this out…

Gotthard Base Tunnel Opening

In this strange two part performance inaugurating a train tunnel, a goat headed humanoid depicting Baphomet impregnates a young woman, and the anti-Christ is born on set. There is dancing bush-creatures, naked angels with giant heads, homosexual and heterosexual side-character intercourse, a human sacrifice, a portal through which ghostly figures emerge, and a universal deep hypnosis lockstep among all non-demonic characters. What do make of this bizarre performance?

Human sacrifice at the CERN headquarters?

In the same neighbourhood as the Gotthard Base Tunnel, the CERN HQ has a big bronze statue of Shiva, the Hindu goddess of destruction. In front of this statue, numerous shadowy figures led a young woman into the courtyard, where she laid down in front of the alter submissively to be sacrifised, The camera man panics as he sees this and the video is too shaky to follow afterwards.

Do you think this is real? If it isn´t, is it not still weird to have a religious symbol of destruction in the middle of a scientific establishment for particle acceleration, creating negative matter, and replicating the Big Bang?

Worshiping Baal at The Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

When you hear the words “love and light”, what comes to mind? Do you imagine walking through a beautiful garden, rich with the smell of flowers and freshly cut grass with the love of your life? Butterflies flutter all around you, and a sense of completion fills your heart, as you gaze into your lover´s eyes. Well, not me! I like to picture a nightmarish metallic giant bull surrounded by a ring of fire, bleeding from its huge robotic eyes, as it´s worshiped by BBC “journalists” and paid actors.

Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival

Here´s one last video which covers the concerning events of the Travis Scott Astroworld music festival, credit to the Reese Report – killer party dude!

Satanic rituals, or aristic theatrics?

What do you think? Is this all just people having fun, or are there higher powers at play? Is it appropriate to put on these theatrical performances at international events? If anything at all, what are they depicting?