Who is Lluvias Trozzi Newman?

Lluvias is an entrepreneur, technologist, Bitcoin enthusiast, website specialist, traveller and researcher. His research centers around the use and misuse of technology. The belief that technology is a neutral force that can be used to improve or harm the human experience guides much of his work. Through his publications, such as What is Bitcoin, and his Debunking Contrail Theory Series (both of which have garnered international attention), he demonstrates his thoroughness in communicating his unique ideas.

In 2022, Lluvias founded Over to the youth, an organization committed to preparing tomorrow's leaders today by utilizing skills training, well-being facilitation, mentoring, networking and community building. Since 2021, he has also worked as technical support for various human rights advocacy missions, including drtrozzi.org, where his father, Dr. Mark Trozzi, provides cutting-edge medical and scientific information through posts, articles, podcasts, and videos.

Lluvias has been featured as a public speaker at Better Way Conference events in the UK and at the Palace of Parliament in Romania during the fourth International Crisis Summit. Going beyond his comfort zone to be a voice for his underrepresented generation, Lluvias is guided by the philosophy of, “if not me, then who?”

