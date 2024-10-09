Lluvias Trozzi

August 2024

The “Get Good” Ethos and The Journey Home
How I learned to balance self improvement with self acceptance.
  
Voting on Humanity's Collective Morality
Humanity stands at a pivotal crossroads, where our unparalleled technological advancements require careful navigation guided by collective morality to…
  
The Age of Logic is Over. Welcome to the Attention Economy
When creative energy is harvested by systemic theft, and attention is harvested by a mass addiction to digital stimulation, truth is defined by…
  
May 2024

There´s a blue pill on my shelf
Contemplations from a young man´s struggle with the weight of awareness.
  
Plastic waste is an untapped energy source
Pyrolysis fractional distillation is a simple chemical process which converts plastic trash into petrol, diesel, and pure carbon.
  
April 2024

March 2024

February 2024

