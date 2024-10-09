Lluvias Trozzi
MAID: A Product of Moral Erosion
The urgent need to uphold collective morality in the face of institutionalized suicide.
Oct 9
•
Lluvias Trozzi
6
COVID Injections: Unveiling the Mechanisms of Harm
New pathology, a new wave of disease, and 44 common examples of injection-induced illnesses supported by over 930 scientific publications linking these…
Published on Dr Mark Trozzi
•
Oct 4
August 2024
The “Get Good” Ethos and The Journey Home
How I learned to balance self improvement with self acceptance.
Aug 30
•
Lluvias Trozzi
8
Voting on Humanity's Collective Morality
Humanity stands at a pivotal crossroads, where our unparalleled technological advancements require careful navigation guided by collective morality to…
Aug 23
•
Lluvias Trozzi
11
The Age of Logic is Over. Welcome to the Attention Economy
When creative energy is harvested by systemic theft, and attention is harvested by a mass addiction to digital stimulation, truth is defined by…
Aug 7
•
Lluvias Trozzi
18
May 2024
There´s a blue pill on my shelf
Contemplations from a young man´s struggle with the weight of awareness.
May 31
•
Lluvias Trozzi
39
Plastic waste is an untapped energy source
Pyrolysis fractional distillation is a simple chemical process which converts plastic trash into petrol, diesel, and pure carbon.
May 3
•
Lluvias Trozzi
5
April 2024
Bitcoin: Amidst the Chaos of Human Intentions
Meditating upon the role of Bitcoin during a time of fifth generational warfare and the Great Reset
Apr 26
•
Lluvias Trozzi
4
What is Bitcoin Lightning?
Let's unravel the mystery behind Bitcoin's most highly acclaimed second-layer technology and explore how this innovative solution enhances the network.
Apr 18
•
Lluvias Trozzi
1
March 2024
What is Bitcoin?
A serious deep dive into what Bitcoin is and how works to provide a secure and decentralized global transaction network.
Mar 7
•
Lluvias Trozzi
50
February 2024
Debunking Contrail Theory - Part 3
Water is a product of the combustion of jet fuel, and potentially a greater contributing factor to aerial condensation than relative humidity.
Feb 26
•
Lluvias Trozzi
9
GrapheneOS: A Secure Smartphone Operating System
During a time of invasive digital surveillance, it is up to us to migrate away from systems which abuse us, and either create or participate in new…
Feb 24
•
Lluvias Trozzi
5
